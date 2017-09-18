Safety advice after rise in tumble dryer fires in Derbyshire

Fires caused by tumble dryers have risen by nearly 60 per cent across Derbyshire in the last year, it has emerged.

We've obtained figures showing Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with 12 blazes sparked by tumble dryers in 2015-16 and 19 in 2016-17 - a 58 per cent increase.

The fire service has issued the following tumble dryer safety advice:

► Always follow the manufacturer's instructions

► Don't use tumble dryers at night or while unattended

► Items should be removed from the tumble dryer immediately after the cycle and shaken loose to assist cooling

► Don't overload plug sockets. Ensure that no more than 13 amps are in any one plug socket

► Remove the lint from the trap after every load of clothes dried. Do not cover the vent or any other opening

► Ensure the vent pipe is free of kinks and is not crushed in any way. Only use recommended vent pipes and not improvised ones

► Only vent the warm air to the outside of a building. Do not put rags or materials into your tumble dryer if they have been used to soak up flammable liquids

Meanwhile, the fire service's annual report shows the organisation saw an eight per cent drop in all fires between 2015-16 and 2016-17.

During the same period, there was a 13 per cent drop in deliberate secondary fires - down from 749 in 2015-16 to 649 in 2016-17, the lowest since records began 16 years ago.

The annual report adds: "The service has already saved in the region of £8.5million since 2011 and it is anticipated that a further £1.6m saving will be required by 2020.

"Through sensible financial management, risk based and intelligent long-term planning, the service is in a strong position to proactively meet these challenges 'head on' and create sustainable and manageable plans for 2020 and beyond."

For more safety advice, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk