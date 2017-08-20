SACRED SPUD: ‘Divine’ potato spotted in Derbyshire

Have your say

A Derbyshire Times reader has had an unexpected spiritual experience - while chopping a potato.

Kathryn Stocks was getting tea ready on Saturday evening when she revealed a perfectly formed cross in the middle of a spud.

She said: “I’d just been peeling and chopping potatoes for dinner when this ‘divine’ spud made an appearance!

“Maybe it’s trying to tell me something - I’m just hoping now tonight isn’t my last supper!”

Do you think Kathryn’s transcendent tater is a sign from God? Or can you think of another explanation?

