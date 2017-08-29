Sacked thief stole from a colleague

A sacked worker stole £280 from a colleague on the same day that he was dismissed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how David Hall, 19, formerly of Recreation Road, Wirksworth, stole cash from his colleague’s coat in a storage area at the Charles restaurant, at Matlock Bath.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “They worked at the Charles House restaurant in Matlock Bath and there was a laundry room which is used a staff storage area. The complainant was going on holiday and withdrew £400 in cash to sort out bills and other matters.”

Mrs Allsop added the complainant left money in a coat pocket during the same day the defendant had been antagonistic about his job and had been dismissed. Subsequently, the complainant discovered £280 of his cash missing, according to Mrs Allsop.

The court heard the defendant agreed to pay the money back but when he failed to do so in full by instalments he was charged with theft. Hall, of Castleton Court Alvaston, Derby, pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on May 4.

Jonathan Greenhill, defending, said Hall had also lost a new job at a cafe after he had been approached by the complainant but he appreciates he still owed the complainant £140. Mr Greenhill added Hall has learning difficulties and is not good at organising himself.

Mr Greenhill said: “He started to pay the money back in his way but it has not been good enough.”

Magistrates sentenced Hall on August 22 to a 12 month community order with a four-week curfew and a rehabilitation requirement. He must also pay £140 compensation and £85 costs.