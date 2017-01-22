Runner targets 236km in sister’s memory for Risley hospice

A woman from Mansfield Woodhouse is gearing up to attempt 43 five-kilometre runs in the space of a month as she looks to raise money for a Risley charity.

Jacki Walker, 39, is taking on the challenge to raise money for Treetops Hospice Care in memory of her sister, Jo Bond from Alfreton.

Jacki with sister Jo, left.

Jacki said: “Jo was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and was just 41 when she died. I came to visit Treetops soon after and saw just how lovely it is—a very, very comfortable place and I can see why Jo loved going there.

“They let her have her own time, time to think or to play games with other people who knew exactly how she felt.”

Jacki will run a total of 236km throughout March, including the Retford Half Marathon on what would have been Jo’s 43rd birthday.

Jacki added: “I’ve done a few runs in the past but nothing like this.

“Last year I raised over £800 with a half-marathon so this time I really want to smash a £1,000 target and raise as much as I can.”

To sponsor her, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jacki-Johnson43.

For anyone inspired by Jacki’s example, Treetops is to hold a Challenge Evening on Wednesday, February 1, introducing a range of UK and overseas challenges that supporters can sign up to.

For details, visit www.treetopshospice.org.uk.