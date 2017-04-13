Rotary club celebrates 92nd charter

The Rotary Club of Ripley celebrated its 92nd charter by holding a birthday banquet at Higham Farm. The evening commenced with the Rotary Grace being spoken by past president Keith Watson before a four-course meal was served. See left for more.

The loyal toast was proposed by president Derek Oldroyd and the roll call of visiting clubs and guests was called by Owen J Briggs, past president. The toast to Rotary International was proposed by past president Elaine Richardson and response was given by district governor Colin Gel and by president Derek Oldroyd. A toast to visiting guests was proposed by past president Paul Rose.

Final words and the Rotary Toast, “Rotary and peace the world over”, was said by president Derek.

The whole evening was a trip back in time to the 1940s with many of the guests dressing in clothes of that era. Music was provided by local group Another Dimension singing songs from the 1940s. Toast master for the evening was Owen J Briggs.