Rooney off to USA? Terry England return? United chase Fonte, Bravo for City, Serbian star for Forest

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Wednesday, 24th August 2016 . . .

Wayne Rooney could be heading to the MLS at the end of his contract with clubs ready to throw cash at Manchester United’s captain. SunSport revealed last week that Rooney will not be offered a contract extension at Old Trafford for at least 18 months. According to Portland Chief’s owner, Merritt Paulson, MLS sides are closely monitoring the forward’s situation and are ready to throw “big dollars” to lure Rooney to America. (The Sun).

Antonio Conte insists only John Terry and Sam Allardyce can decide whether the Chelsea captain should end his self-imposed England exile. Terry retired from international football in 2012 but Allardyce, who names his first England squad on Sunday, has indicted he may speak with the 35-year-old defender over the possibility of a return. (Daily Mail).

Manchester United are set to play a waiting game as the summer transfer window draws to a close. There is still interest in Southampton defender Jose Fonte, who would be Mourinho’s fifth summer signing. But any deal will depend on Southampton softening their stance on the 32-year-old. It is understood United are willing to wait until deadline day in a bid to test their resolve. (Manchester Evening News).

Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is set for a medical at Manchester City. The Chile international, 33, flew into Manchester on Tuesday afternoon. City manager Guardiola said: “I cannot deny what everyone knows. The deal is not complete. After I will answer about a player who at the moment is not our player.” Joe Hart, who has not played for City this season, will start Wednesday’s home Champions League qualifier second leg against Steaua Bucharest. (BBC Sport).

Gareth Bale will cement his position as one of the top players in the world with a bumper new £375,000-a-week contract. He will sign the two-year extension to his Real Madrid deal that will tie him to the Spanish giants until 2021.

Philippe Montanier expects Nottingham Forest’s search for a goalkeeper to end on Wednesday – with the club working to complete a deal, understood to be for Serbian international Vladimir Stojkovic. (Nottingham Post).

Hull have opened talks with Tottenham over a deal for midfielder Ryan Mason, according to Sky sources. The 25-year-old has fallen behind Eric Dier, Moussa Dembele and new signing Victor Wanyama in the pecking order for places in Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield. (Sky Sports).

