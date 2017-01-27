ROADWORKS: A6 delays expected during work to upgrade waste water network

Motorists are facing months of disruption as work takes place to upgrade two pumping stations close to the A6 in Milford.

The first part of the project by Severn Trent - which in total will cost more than half a million pounds - will see work completed on the sports ground pumping station near to the entrance to Mill House on the A6.

This is scheduled to start on Monday February 13, and then in early May a similar scheme will start at the playground pumping station near Milford Bridge.

Graham Robinson, who is leading the project for Severn Trent, said: “This is really important work to upgrade the equipment at our pumping stations which are essential in helping us to take waste water away from customers’ homes.

“At the moment we’re having to carry out maintenance visits to both sites every couple of weeks which can cause disruption as they’re really close to the main road. Once the equipment is upgraded we’ll only need to visit once a month at first and, eventually, even less frequently than that.”

During the work at the sports ground pumping station - which will last around 13 weeks - the company will need to close a lane of the A6 to allow engineers to work safely.

“We know this’ll cause disruption on the road but we need to make sure our teams can work effectively and safely to complete the work as quickly as possible,” said Graham.

“We’ve been working very closely with Derbyshire County Council and it’s been scheduled at times of the year that should cause the least disruption.

“We’ll have temporary traffic lights in place on the road and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience this causes but, in the long term, it’ll result in fewer visits from our engineers to the site.”

The upgrades to the playground pumping station are scheduled to take around nine weeks – no road closure will be needed for that part of the project.