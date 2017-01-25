Ripley volunteer: ‘Cadets helped me land job at Jaguar’

A volunteer from Ripley has described how she believes achieving a qualification through the Army Cadet Force (ACF) helped her to stand out from the crowd when applying for a job.

Potential instructor Hayley Holmes, aged 19, is an adult volunteer with Derbyshire ACF’s Ripley detachment and is currently completing an apprenticeship with Jaguar Land Rover.

During Hayley’s time in the force she has had the opportunity to go skiing and travelled to Canada to take part in a shooting competition, as well as completing a BTEC in Public Services which she believes helped her to get her job.

Currently working in a large team at Jaguar Land Rover, Hayley believes the team-working skills she has gained through the ACF have been very useful.

Hayley said: “During my interview for the apprenticeship there were numerous questions about teamwork and the different problems and challenges I have overcome in the past. Being a part of the ACF, firstly as a cadet, and now as an adult volunteer, allowed me to use several examples from my ACF experiences.

“Having the Public Services course on my CV did help me to stand out from others applying for the same position, so I’m really thankful to the ACF for encouraging me to push myself to achieve another qualification outside of school.”

Hayley’s workplace is very supportive of her ACF commitment, and actually offer an extra two days paid leave per year to allow her to complete volunteering activities.

She added: “I took time out of my job last summer to attend annual camp in Thetford.

“This was a fantastic experience, to see the cadets smiling and enjoying themselves is amazing. To play a small part in making the cadets’ journey as enjoyable as possible is a great feeling.

“I’ve met lots of new people through the ACF, had the chance to visit new places and take part in a variety of adventurous training activities. There’s no pressure to do any activities you don’t want to.”

Derbyshire ACF has detachments across the county including Derby, Chesterfield, Long Eaton, Buxton, Glossop, Ilkeston, New Mills, Matlock and Chapel-En-Le Frith.

To find out more about volunteering in your area with the ACF contact 01332 772025 ext. 21 or email em-der-ao1@rfca.mod.uk

Further details about joining the ACF can also be found by visiting armycadets.com/adventure