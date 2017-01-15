Ripley restaurant puts charity nights on the menu

A Ripley fish restaurant is to host a series of charity nights when takeaway customers can chip in a few quid to help support community groups.

The owners of Seafish, on Cromford Road, will stage the special events every Tuesday between February 21 and March 21.

On all five nights, 100 per cent of the income from takeaway sales after 4pm will be added up then split between a host of nominated charities and local good causes.

Manager Lauren Hart, 23, said: “It’s something we’ve done for the last two years, when we’ve raised more than £4,000 for the Ripley Hospital League of Friends.

“It’s been so successful that we thought it’s only fair to spread it around. So this year we are reaching out to schools, youth groups—anyone who could use a bit of support really.”

The restaurant is still seeking more groups to get involved and hopes Ripley residents will come out in force to maximise each group’s share of the funds.

To discuss the opportunity with Lauren, call 01773 689037 or email seafish@yahoo.co.uk.