Ripley neighbourhood police meetings

Residents in the Ripley area are being invited to meet with their local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams and partnership agencies.

It is a chance for local people to have a say on any issues that are affecting their area and help set priorities for the teams to target.

The Ripley Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team is holding their meeting at 6pm on Monday, February 6 at the Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team Office, at Ripley Town Hall on the Market Place.

For residents in Quarndon, Kirk Langley, Mackworth, Turnditch, Windley, Muggington and Weston Underwood the meeting will also be held at 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 1 at Kirk Langley Village Hall on Church Lane.

If you cannot make the meeting but have any concerns or issues that you would like to raise with your team by calling 101, the non-emergency number for Derbyshire police.

Alternatively, you can contact officers and check which team covers your neighbourhood by visiting the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also follow the Ripley Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team on Twitter: @RipleySNT.