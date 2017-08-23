Ripley man hospitalised with chest injury

Police found a man with an injury to his chest and are now hunting for anyone who might have seen what happened.

Yesterday, Tuesday, August 22 at 2.15pm Derbyshire Police were called to Clumber Close, Ripley to reports that a man had been injured.

When officers arrived a man was found with an injury to his chest and was taken to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Detective Sergeant Steve Topham said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Clumber Close or the Greenway around 2pm today.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Topham quoting incident number 509 of August 22.

Alternatively, click hereto send him a message online.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.