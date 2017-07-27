Ripley drivers urged to lock their vehicles after thefts

Drivers in Ripley are being reminded to lock their vehicles following a number of recent thefts in the area.

Police are also appealing for information in connection to the incidents, which took place between Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17.

A number of wallets, a mobile phone, a parcel and some personal protection equipment were stolen from four cars which are believed to have been left unlocked.

Two cars on Pancras Way and one car on Steelyard close were targeted sometime overnight between Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17.

A Ford Focus, parked outside Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, was also targeted between 3pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, July 16.

PC Ruth Platts of the Ripley Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We believe that these cars had all been mistakenly left unlocked so we'd just like to remind people how important it is to secure them even if you're leaving it unattended for just a short time, especially overnight.

"If you use a key fob to lock your car, it is also worth checking to see if it has worked.

"We understand it's easy to forget when you're busy or distracted - but sadly there are thieves who will look for an opportunity to steal."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Ruth Platts on 101, quoting reference 17*305441, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.