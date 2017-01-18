Search

Ripley Cub Scouts earn highest award

Four boys at the 1st Ripley Cubs have earned their Chief Scout Silver awards, which is the highest award a Cub can receive. To earn the badge the Cubs have taken part in adventurous activities, camping and developed skills through a range of new badges such as first aid, navigator and disability awareness. Cubs leader Michael Hawley said: “Well done to James, Ethan, Rudi and James!”