Ripley council to host free museum event for seniors

Ripley Town Council is to stage a special event this summer to give the area’s older residents a grand day out and highlight the work of support services.

The council will host the free Ripley’s Big Day Out at the Midland Railway in Butterley on Wednesday, July 19, 10am to 3pm.

The invitation is open to all older people in the town and the surrounding villages of Heage, Nether Heage, Sawmills, Bullbridge, Ambergate, Marehay and Waingroves.

A council spokesman said: “Sometimes, it can be difficult to know where to go for advice as you get older on all manner of things from benefits to keeping active.

“The aim of Ripley’s Big Day Out is to have all this advice in one place for you free of charge. Not only this, it will be a lovely day out too.”

He added: “We are delighted to be working alongside the Midland Railway for this unique event, their wonderful facilities really enhance the day and we hope that people will start to spread the word.”

Visitors will be offered a a free ride on the heritage rail line, light refreshments and entertainment as well as an opportunity to access all of the advice services available locally.

Exhibitors already confirmed include Amber Valley Talking Newspapers, Community Transport, Dementia UK and Carers Derbyshire, with many more expected to join the line up.

Plans for the event include free transport for anyone who needs it, or free car parking for those who wish to drive themselves or with a family member.

For more information, contact council community officers Linda or Vicki on 01773 832211 or 01773 841377, or write an email to townclerk@ripleytowncouncil.gov.uk.

The Midland Railway at Butterley promises a great day out for all of the family, with heritage trains transporting visitors to a bygone era.

It boasts two railway museums, a demonstration signal box and a Victorian railwayman’s church, plus narrow gauge, miniature and model railways, shops, buffets, a children’s playground and country park.

For more details, see www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk.