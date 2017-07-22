REVEALED: The 25 most annoying things about social media

Have your say

A poll of 2,000 Brits has revealed the top 25 social media sins.

The study was conducted by online casino Casumo.com, whose spokesman Greg Tatton-Brown said: "Although our survey was definitely light-hearted and aimed to find some of the funnier habits of social media users, we found that many people do get genuinely peeved by things they find online.

"We believe that everything should be as fun as possible – so if social media is proving to annoy you, take a short break and reflect on what makes it great.

"And you can always come off it entirely – there's no law saying we must be connected 24 hours a day, after all."

THE TOP 25 SOCIAL MEDIA SINS

1. Too many selfies

2. Trolling people

3. Body shaming

4. Cryptic, attention-seeking status updates followed up with 'I don't want to talk about it' or 'I'll DM you' when someone asks if they're OK

5. Liking your own profile picture

6. Inviting people to play games like Candy Crush and Farmville

7. Ranting about politics

8. Revealing TV show spoilers

9. Selling mid-level marketing products like juice or make-up

10. When people 'check in' to hospitals without specifying why

11. Posting endless pictures of kids

12. Overly loving couples constantly talking to each other on social media

13. Posting pictures of food

14. Gym selfies or updates about being at the gym

15. Simply updating too often

16. Boasting about kids

17. Expressing inauthentic sympathy after a disaster or other incident

18. Boasting about your performance at something

19. Photoshopping/Facetuning selfies or pictures of yourself

20. Re-posting old memories that nobody else would be interested in

21. People who get overly upset about comments online

22. Using hashtags on Facebook

23. People who steal jokes and write them as if they came up with them on their own

24. Using hashtags that nobody else would possibly use

25. Sub-tweeting