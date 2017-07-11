Reformed shop brawler spared from jail term

A young man who attacked a supermarket manager after he had been brawling in a store has been spared from custody after he has begun to turn his life around.

Jake Reid, 21, of High Street, Buxton, had chased someone into the Sainsbury’s store, on Eagle Parade, Buxton, before scuffling with them and lashing out at the store manager Matthew Stone.

During a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on July 5, prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The manager described a lad he knows being followed by Reid and they were scuffling at the back of the store. The manager told them both to get out and the defendant said he had dropped something and needed to get it but he was told he was not going back in because he had been fighting. He squared up to the manager and kicked out at a freezer and he went face-to-face with the manager and went to headbutt him and headbutted his chest. The manager felt the impact and stepped back and he was struck to the right side of the chin by the defendant.”

The defendant told police someone had been kicking at his door and he had chased him around Sainsbury’s and he admitted hitting the store manager.

Reid, who has previous convictions, was given a warning after he had dropped cannabis at the store. However, he pleaded guilty to the assault which happened on April 17 and he admitted failing to surrender to custody.

District Judge Andrew Davison had adjourned the case to defer sentencing until July 5. The court heard how Reid has not committed any further offences and he has been co-operating with the probation service. District Judge Davison said he was impressed Reid had recorded negative drug tests and his behaviour had been described as “exemplary” by the probation service and that Reid had expressed remorse.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “He is proud he has had negative results and he realises the positive impact not taking cannabis can have on his life.”

District Judge Davison said: “I don’t think I have ever seen a better response to a deferred sentence and this was the right way to deal with you because you were at risk of going to prison.”

However, Reid was warned any repeat offending could result in custody. District Judge Davison sentenced Reid to a 12 month community order with a rehabilitation activity. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. He was also given one day’s detention but this was deemed served by time spent in custody.