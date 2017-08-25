Reassurances after Ripley street drinking and drug taking

After a spate of drug taking and drinking on the streets of Ripley town centre residents can expect to see more police on patrol.

Police officers in the area are working with local partner agencies to tackle issues with drugs and street drinking in the town following reports from concerned residents.

Inspector Dave Parker, who is charge of policing for Amber Valley said: “We recognise that drug taking and street drinking are issues effecting Ripley Town centre and it is my aim to work with local agencies and the community to tackle this.

“Local residents have taken to social media to discuss their concerns and these have been picked up on via the Safer Neighbourhood team.

“My officers will be having an enhanced presence in and around the town centre, including the Greenway, by increasing patrols and engaging with the local community. I would urge anyone who sees an officer to talk to them and discuss any concerns that you may have.

“We will also be working with licensed premises in the area to make them aware of local issues.”

To report concerns about anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder, or to contact the Ripley Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team call 101, or click here to send a message online.