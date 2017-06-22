Pupils scoop silver at Gardener’s World

Horticulture staff and students at Derby College in Morley have won a prestigious award for the second year running.

The team, based at the college’s Broomfield Hall land-based campus, again teamed up with the Derby Multiple Sclerosis Society to design and build an entry for BBC Gardener’s World Live 2017.

The show celebrates its 50th anniversary - coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Derby branch of the MS Society.

The team won the silver merit in the charity category with their 10m by 12m garden entitled ‘Journey to Hope’.

The garden portrays the journey through diagnosis and then subsequently to living with the disease.

Derby College horticulture lecturer Mike Baldwin said: “Following our Gold Award at last year’s BBC Gardener’s World Live we were keen to do something even more ambitious this year.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the work of The Multiple Sclerosis Society and the challenges, anger, pain and frustration facing more than 100,000 people affected by the neurological condition in the UK.

“The garden features contrasts of soft flowering plants and spikey thistles showing the difference between the good and bad days experienced by those living with MS.

“It is our biggest project for many years, with the involvement of over 50 students, but everyone has been very focused and we are delighted with the striking results.”