Pupils help to spread cheer

Kind-hearted Aldercar High School students have spent December fundraising for charity to help spread some festive cheer.

Throughout the month they have held a string of events to help boost cash for those less fortunate in the run-up to Christmas.

In Gregg House, the pupils took part in a charity walk for Help the Heroes, and Shipley House have participated in a cycle to Paris challenge – a total distance of 683km. The students completed the challenge on an exercise bike, each taking it in turn to cycle for an allotted amount of time.

The challenge raised cash for the charity Heartlink. Heartlink was formed in 1981, as a support group for parents and families who had a child suffering from a heart defect.

Ormonde House wanted each student to bring in one item of food, to make up a Christmas hamper to go to a local family. Other forms in Ormonde House also wanted to take part and also donated items to the collection.

The six hampers were donated to Salcare in Heanor – a ‘one-stop shop’ to help provide support for people in need, in Amber Valley and Erewash.

Lisa Salt, faculty assistant at the school, said: “We were surprised by the amount of food that we received.

“It is excellent to know that our students at Aldercar are thinking of others who are not as fortunate as themselves.

“They were all keen to get involved and spare both their time and items to help.

“We hope many can benefit from the kind donations as possible and that it helps to brighten up the Christmas of many.”