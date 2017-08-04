Pupils’ comedy play raises charity cash

Students at Coppice Primary School in Heanor have been treading the boards to raise money for a children’s hospital.

The children generated cash for Sheffied Children’s Hospital by selling tickets for their annual leaver’s production.

This year the children performed a play called An Inspector Calls, with the plot centered around primary schools receiving an Ofsted visit.

In previous years the children have always sold tickets to the parents and the money has gone back into school.

However this year the children decided that they wanted the money to help others.

As a team, they made a united decision to donate all the money raised from their performance to the hospital’s charity.

Year six teacher Emma Stallion said: “The reason they have done this this year is because they felt that the community had supported them a lot in their fundraising to get a defibrillator and they wanted to be proactive and give something back.

“The children chose Sheffield Children’s Hospital as many of the patients there are critically ill and may never get chance to leave the hospital and live their lives and they wanted to help them.

“After doing some research, they discovered that this hospital do all they can to go beyond the NHS expectations but they can only do this through donations and fundraising events.

“The children also discovered that it was the largest and closest children’s only hospital.

“The outstanding year six children of Coppice primary school were really moved and desperately wanted to help children similar to themselves and raised a total of £142.28.

“All the staff at Coppice Primary School are incredibly proud of their achievements.

“I could not have asked for a better, more caring class to work with this past year and could not be more proud of the change they have made to others.”

Headteacher Mrs Seaton has also praised the children for all of their efforts.

She said: “These children have made all of us very proud. Their thoughtfulness and unity is something we should all aspire to.

“Well done year six, you are all superstars!”