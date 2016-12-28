Public has faith in Derbyshire’s policing

The overwhelming majority of the public has faith in the county’s police, according to a report published by the force.

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Hardyal Dhindsa has welcomed the preliminary results of a public survey showing 92 per cent of people asked are currently satisfied the police do a fair, good or excellent job of keeping them safe, while more than 80 per cent said they trusted the police as an organisation.

The commissioner has embarked on a major public engagement project to gauge opinion on community safety and the priorities local people want addressed.

Commenting on the results, the commissioner said: “These headline figures are very reassuring. Trust is vital in policing and the more faith local people invest in our services, the more vulnerable victims of crime will come forward to police to report their experiences.

“I’m conscious, however, that these results are only preliminary and there’s a long way to go until we have a truly representative sample of responses. I would like to encourage as many people as possible to take the opportunity to meet their police and prime commissioner over the coming months and share their views, either face-to-face at the many events we’re holding or through our online survey.

“Making a difference really is as simple as telling me what you think and I cannot stress enough how helpful it is for the public to play a role in the planning process and build a service that matches their needs.”

This year’s Listening to You consultation is taking place throughout the year rather than in a three-month window to incorporate seasonal events and gauge long-term trends and opinions.

More than 16 events have been held so far at colleges, leisure centres and weekend leisure events across all local authority areas and more than 800 people have completed questionnaires.

Early results show an increased awareness of the role of the PCC with more than 80 per cent respondents saying they were aware of PCCs before completing the survey.

Mr Dhindsa added: “This is positive news and shows that the work of PCCs is gaining more interest. We’re uniquely positioned to fight for the services the public want and it’s important local people understand how to utilise our voice to ultimately improve their safety and wellbeing.”

The full findings will be published online in 2017.