Pub donates vital cash to local air ambulance

The Boot and Slipper in Swanwick recently donated £416 to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA). Joanne and Kevin Clayton raised the money through a special charity day held at the pub back in July. DLRAA volunteer Richard Fletcher said: “We were delighted to be presented with the money from the Boot and Slipper. They have done an amazing job.”