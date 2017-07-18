Primary school earn high praise from church inspector

A Codnor primary school has been found to be outstanding in its provision of faith-led education by an inspector from the Church of England.

Codnor Primary School was visited by Jane Lewis, a representative from the Diocese of Derby, last month for the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) Report.

Headteacher Steve Bower said: “I am delighted with the report which describes our fantastic school so well, and rightly acknowledges the contribution of all involved.”

The church inspection, which is independent of the Ofsted regime, must be carried out every five years.

The outstanding rating is the highest of four possible grades, based on factors such as the school’s Christian character, its ability to meet learners’ needs, the impact of worship and effectiveness of leadership.

The report described the school as having ‘a shining example of Christian discipleship in action’.

It also noted: “The biblical basis of values such as trust, hope and respect is so well taught that pupils have a mature understanding for their age of how the values are relevant to their lives.”

Steve added: “Throughout her visit, the inspector repeatedly commented on what a wonderful Christian ethos we promote, what an outstanding curriculum we deliver, how superbly our pupils behave and how supportive our community are.”

During her visit, the inspector was given a guided tour by pupils, observed lessons, spoke with staff, governors and St James’ Church and to the children about their feelings on the school.

Her visit coincided with multi-faith week, and the inspector observed the children learning about Hinduism and left greatly impressed by the children’s deep knowledge of world religions.

Reverend Christopher Holden, who sits on the school’s governing body, said: “I spent a fantastic week with the pupils learning about other faiths and it confirmed all the positives we knew - mutual respect between pupils and staff, tolerance of differences and love for one another.”

Bishop of Derby the Rt Rev Dr Alistair Redfern also offered his congratulations, saying: “Thank you for taking your Christian character seriously and for all the creative and compassionate ways you express that.”

The school was rated as Good by Ofsted in 2016. Both reports can be found at www.codnor.derbyshire.sch.uk.