Priest conducts final service at Alfreton church

After seven years, Jim O’Hanlon celebrated his final Mass as parish priest last week at Christ the King Church in Alfreton. He said: “My years here have been very happy. The people are friendly, supportive and always willing to help.” Jim has chosen to live in Pinxton in his retirement. He will continue to join the Catholic community for church services and help with the Alfreton food bank.