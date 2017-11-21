POO’VE BIN FRAMED: Disgusting moment man captured on CCTV taking a poo behind a furniture shop

This is the disgusting moment a man was caught on CCTV dropping his trousers and having a poo down an alleyway behind a furniture shop.

The culprit, who has not been identified, was spotted squatting with his jeans around his ankles in broad daylight before he wiped himself with a newspaper.

Scroll below to see the video.

The grim footage, taken from the nearby furniture store, shows the man with his head in his hands as he does his business down the bus walkway in Derby.

He then goes to leave after seemingly finishing his business before stopping for a second time and yanking down his trousers again next to some bins.

After two minutes the man finally walks off from the scene but leaves behind the newspaper he had used as toilet roll to clean himself.

The shocking CCTV images were taken from cameras at Silly Sid’s Furniture shop on Babington Lane on November 3.

Director Mark Harding, 43, said: “Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“We’ve had problems with people urinating and defecating.

“It’s not nice all this, this incident happened at 7:55am and I get to work at 8:20am so I just missed him.

“When members of staff do notice people heading down there, they tend to shout and get them to move on.

“This sort of thing happens a lot, it’s a busy walk-way and some of them don’t even go all the way down. It takes a long time to have to clean this it up.

“They know there is CCTV but they do it anyway, I think they’ve got no morals.

“We are looking to put a gate up, but we share the alleyway with three other business and it’s not that straightforward to sort it out with them.

“We moved in three months ago and were given no heads up that this sort of thing happens. We never got a chance to speak to the last people who were here.

“It happens often around the city, people find this sorts of places like our alleyway and relieve themselves, it’s not good at all.”