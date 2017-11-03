Police send letters to parents of young troublemakers

Letters have been sent to the parents and carers of young troublemakers as the police step up their clampdown on anti-social behaviour in Heanor.

A total of 40 youngsters have been targeted after they were found to be causing a nuisance in the town.

The police have issued the letters to help tackle an ongoing problem that has sparked numerous complaints from the public.

“I would like to reassure residents and other members of the community in Heanor that we are listening to and taking on board concerns about anti-social and nuisnce behaviour very seriously,” said Sgt Gareth Cole, of the Heanor and Loscoe Safer Neighbourhood policing team.

The letters make parents and carers aware of the youngsters’ behaviour, and also encourage them to support the police by keeping a closer eye on the children they are responsible for.

There are currently 11 young people who have been identifed in relation to criminal offences, including damage, theft and public order. Investigations are continuing, and the offences are being considered for prosecution.

Complaints from the public focus on large groups of young people gathering and causing bother, sometimes alcohol-related, in places such as Heanor Memorial Park on Ilkeston Road, Heanor Market Place and Heanor Town football ground on Mayfield Avenue, plus surrounding streets.

Increased police patrols are being carried out in these areas, while dispersal orders have been set up. The orders enable officers to move on anyone aged between ten and 16, send them home or to a place of safety and ban them for 48 hours from the area where they were involved in anti-social behaviour. Anyone who refuses would be committing an offence and could be arrested.

Sgt Cole continued: “We are working hard alongside partnership agencies to not only take enforcement action whenever necessary, but also to look at things we can put in place to reduce issues in the longer term.

“My message to the general public is: please continue to report incidents to us so that we can gather evidence where appropriate.”

The agencies working with the Safer Neighbourhood policing team include Heanor Gate School, the Amber Valley Community Safety Partnership, Derbyshire County Council’s multi-agency team and Heanor Parish Council.

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour in Heanor, or who has any information about those who might be responsible, should call Derbyshire police on 101, except in an emergency when they should dial 999.