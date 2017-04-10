Police release man under investigation over dangerous driving charges following death of 73 year-old biker in Matlock Bath

Police say a 73 year-old man was killed during a collision between two motorcycles at Matlock Bath this weekend.

A 49 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who saw the two involved motorbikes before the crash to come forward.

The collision happened on the A6, close to the entrance of Gulliver’s Kingdom, at 5.20pm on Saturday, April 8.

A bright yellow Ducati and a bright orange KTM 450e were involved. The rider of the Ducati, who was a 73-year-old man from Holbrook.

Police are also asking people to make contact if they have dashboard camera footage of the bikes.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Sergeant Scott Riley on 101, quoting reference 17000147558.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.