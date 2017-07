Police chiefs have responded to speculation that two young girls were abducted in Derbyshire last night.

Speculation on social media suggested two 12-year-old girls were abducted on Cromford Road in Langley Mill on Friday, July 14.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We would like to confirm that this did not happen.

“A 43 year-old man was arrested and released without charge.”