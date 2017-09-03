Police block road as Rottweilers ‘run loose’

A road in Derbyshire has been blocked off by police because three Rottweilers are running loose.

Derbyshire Dogs Police and Derbyshire Uniform Task Force are currently at the scene on the A610 Ripley bypass.

Derbyshire Uniform Task Force tweeted just before 1pm: “With @DerbysDogPolice on A610 Ripley by pass due to 3 Rottweilers running loose #Rottweilers #Ripley @DerbyshireRPU.”

Pictures from @DerbyshireUTF on Twitter.