Police appeal over ‘stolen property’

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently in police custody.

They were found with what is believed to be stolen property and our officers would like to identify where the property has come from.

The 35 year-old and 22 year-old were arrested last night in Heanor.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Finnegan from the burglary unit said: “We would like residents in Heanor to contact us if their home has been broken into.

“We would also urge people to check any neighbour’s properties that are on holiday and contact us should they suspect anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Finnegan on 101.