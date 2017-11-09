Pokemon GO creators announce new Harry Potter AR game for mobiles

Muggles will finally have the opportunity to explore JK Rowling’s wizarding world after the manufacturers of Pokemon GO announced a Harry Potter-themed augmented reality game will be launched next year.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will let players explore Harry’s magical world and gamers will be able to learn spells, meet fantastic beasts and monsters, discover real world neighborhoods and battle against enemies in wizarding showdowns.

The game is being created by augmented reality company, Niantic Labs, who launched the multi award winning Pokemon GO in 2016. The smartphone game went on to become one of the most downloaded apps in 2016 after being downloaded over 750 million times.

Learn spells and fight legendary beasts

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is being produced in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco’s development team will be launched in 2018.

A statement released by Niantic said, “With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.”

“Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies.”