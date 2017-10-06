PLEASE SHARE: 15-year-old girl goes missing in Derbyshire

Concerns are growing for a 15-year-old Derbyshire girl who has gone missing.

Tia-Louise Barnett was last seen at her home address on Waingroves Road, Ripley at 8.45am on Wednesday, October 4.

Tia is described as white with long hair which is red on one side and black on the other.

She was wearing black leggings, a multi-coloured tie-dyed t-shirt, peach coloured shoes and red fishnet tights.

She is thought to be in the Nottingham area.

Anyone that knows of Tia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 356 of October 4.