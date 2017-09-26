PLEASE HELP: Could camera contents reveal alleged theft victims?

In a bid to identify owners of alleged stolen property, Derbyshire police have released images found on a camera.

Following a number of thefts from vehicles in South Normanton, officers recovered items and are appealing to trace the owners.

A blue Samsung mobile phone and a Pentax Optio digital camera are believed to have been taken from a car around the Turnley Road area.

PC James Shaw said: “I would like to identify the people in the pictures that are on the camera.

“If anyone knows the people please contact me on 101 quoting reference number 17000401689.”

Alternatively, send PC Shaw a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.