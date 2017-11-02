Pink bench is no more

Arsonists are believed to have set fire to a pink park bench in Derbyshire - completely destroying it.

The bench, which had been located near the Multi-Use Games Area at the recreation ground on Derby Road in Denby, was moved on to the football pitches and it is thought it was set on fire deliberately.

Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted police to the incident just after 8.30pm on October 23.

PCSO Claire Brown, of the Kilburn Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The bench was bought by the parish council and will be costly to replace.

"It is disappointing and sad to see it destroyed."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PCSO Brown on 101, quoting reference 17*460019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.