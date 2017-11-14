PICTURES: Two taken to hospital after alleged drink-driver crashes into parked van

These shocking pictures show the scene of a serious crash in which two people were taken to hospital last night.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver of the Ford Focus was over the drink-drive limit and collided with the parked van.
The two people travelling in the Focus were both taken to hospital.
The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and hit their head on the windscreen.
They both suffered non life-threatening injuries.
It happened on Nottingham Road, Chaddesden. The road was closed at Sunny Grove and Acorn Way.
Pictures taken by Derbyshire Roads Police.
