PICTURES: Two taken to hospital after alleged drink-driver crashes into parked van

These shocking pictures show the scene of a serious crash in which two people were taken to hospital last night.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver of the Ford Focus was over the drink-drive limit and collided with the parked van.

The two people travelling in the Focus were both taken to hospital.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and hit their head on the windscreen.

They both suffered non life-threatening injuries.

It happened on Nottingham Road, Chaddesden. The road was closed at Sunny Grove and Acorn Way.

Pictures taken by Derbyshire Roads Police.