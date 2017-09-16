PICTURES: Suspected drink driver smashes into wall and parked car

Further evidence has come to light about the dangers posed by drink driving.
A motorist in Hilcote near Alfreton was breathalysed at double the limit after crashing into a wall and a parked car on a residential street.
The driver was also found to have no documents by police investigating the incident.
A tweet put out by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit included the hastags #DontDrinkandDrive and #DriveLegal.
