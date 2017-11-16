PICTURES: Overturned car on Derbyshire street

These pictures show an overturned car on a Derbyshire street this morning.

The Ford C-Max was seen overturned on Heage Road in Ripley at about 11am.

Overturned car on Heage Road in Ripley. Picture submitted.

Derbyshire police and the ambulance service attended.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said the collision involved two cars, one which was moving and one which was parked.

The road was closed while recovery work was carried out and reopened at 12.45pm.

There are no reports of any injuries.

No arrests have been made.