PICTURES: Lorry fire on A38

One lane of the A38 northbound has re-opened after a lorry fire.

The incident affected the northbound stretch of the A38 between Coxbench and Ripley.

But the southbound carriageway was also closed because of the amount of smoke in the area.

The lorry has been totally destroyed but there are no reported injuries.

One lane has been badly damaged by the fire and the Highways Agency will be managing the repair.