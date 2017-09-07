PICTURES: Lorry crashes into Alfreton garden

A road has been blocked after a lorry crashed into a house wall in Alfreton.

Emergency services were called to Cressy Road at around 9.50am this morning, Thursday, September 7.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from Ripley and Nottinghamshire attended after a Light Goods Vehicle collided with the boundary wall of a house on Cressy Road, Alfreton.

“No-one was trapped and the LGV was made safe.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The vehicle which collided with a house was a DAF Truck.

“The driver was treated on scene by paramedics and has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre but does not have life threatening injuries.

Emergency services shut the road after a LGV crashed into a residential property in Alfreton

“Police are staying on the scene directing traffic as it is a small street but a busy one and all the buses from the bus station pass through that road.”