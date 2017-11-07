Pictures; Living room wrecked by fireworks through letter box

These are the shocking pictures of the aftermath after yobs set a house on fire after they posted fireworks through a letter box in Tibshelf.

Steve Bennett, said he returned from a firework display on Saturday evening to find his house on Lincoln Street was on fire.

Living room of a Tibshelf house damaged after fireworks posted through letterbox. Pictures from BBC.

Firecrews had to extinguish the blaze at 7.45 pm on November 4.

Police had been alerted to a similar incident on Brooke Street earlier at 7.25pm when a living room was damaged.

Sgt David Wilson said: “On this occasion, luckily, no one was injured as a result of this careless behaviour.

“Our advice to anyone tonight, bonfire night, is to use fireworks responsibly.

“Preferably attend an organised event where correct risk assessments have been carried out.

“Under no circumstances should anyone throw fireworks, on this occasion a serious house fire was as a result of a firework being lit and posted into a house.

“This could have caused serious injury or even a fatality.

“There are numerous organised events to choose from, please attend one of these and enjoy the evening safely.”

Anyone with information relating to the incidents is asked to contact Chesterfield CID quoting incident number 845 of November 4.