PICTURES: Driver overturns car in horror Derbyshire smash

A driver has overturned their car in an horrific crash in Derbyshire.

The incident - which took place on Sawley Road in Sawley at around 10.30pm on Sunday night (August 20) - involved two cars.

Police say the accident happened when the BMW Z3 pictured collided with an oncoming car and flipped onto its roof.

They also said the female driver of the BMW was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after she was breathalysed and found to be over twice the legal limit.

The fire and ambulance service also attended the incident and one person was taken to hospital.