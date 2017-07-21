PICS: Lorry ploughs into abandoned car on A38 near Ripley

A lorry ploughed into an abandoned car on the A38 northbound near Ripley after a motorist left it at the side of the road.
The LGV then collided with barriers at around 4am this morning (Friday, July 21).
Both lanes northbound were closed until 6.30am so recovery and repairs could take place.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the crash: “A38 NB Ripley. Corsa breaks down in live lane driver leaves it without calling Police. LGV collides with it then barriers. Recovery complete.”
