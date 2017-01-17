Pest faces prison if she reoffends

A cleaner who repeatedly harassed a man she met through work has been warned that she could be sent to prison if she continues with the same behaviour.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 11, how Andrea Newman, 50, of Mill Lane, Dronfield, became obsessed with the man after he had kindly given her a lift.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “It was a platonic relationship and he gave her a lift to work and took her under his wing but she became obsessed with him.

“She left her employment and was cautioned for harassment but she went to his address and was given a community order for harassment in June.

“The defendant had been on a curfew for 12 weeks but afterwards she turned up at his home and she moved to live on a neighbouring street.”

Mrs Haslam explained that the complainant saw Newman on a path near his home in September and on October 17 she came to his driveway and she tried talking while he was trying to get away from her.

The complainant stated that he was concerned nothing was stopping Newman and he was always wondering whether she would come to his door and he was forced to install CCTV security.

Newman pleaded guilty to causing harassment after the incident on October 17. Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said it was not accepted that Newman moved home to be near the complainant and he stressed Newman never intended any violence or made any threats.

Mr Sowter explained Newman had worked as a nurse but the demands and changes in the job meant she took work as a cleaner.

He added: “There is remorse and she would like to apologise to the complainant and she bears him no malice and wants to draw a line under this and move on.”

Deputy District Judge Derek French said he felt he could impose a suspended custodial sentence because Newman had recognised her behaviour needs to change.

He sentenced her to 12 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months and ordered her to pay £350 costs and a £115 victim surcharge but warned if she re-offends the suspended sentence could be activated.

He also imposed an indefinite restraining order.

Dep Dist Judge French told her: “However eloquent your solicitor might be the court will be in a position to activate the custodial sentence.”