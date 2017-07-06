Search

Pentrich marathon runner donates to air charity

SONY DSC

Pentrich business owner Ian Hartshome donated £2,535 and gift aid of £446.50 to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance after running in the London Marathon. Ian completed the 26.2-mile course in four hours and 25 minutes. He said: “I was really surprised at the generosity from everyone.”