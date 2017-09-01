Part of Somercotes Leisure Centre shuts because of financial pressures

Part of Somercotes Leisure Centre has shut because of financial pressures, it has emerged

Five people have lost their jobs following the closure of the first floor of the building, which was used as a function room.

However, the ground floor - which is used as a children's centre - remains open.

Brian Hill is the accountant for Somercotes Leisure Centre, which is also known as Somerlea Park Centre or the Somerlea Park Community Centre.

Mr Hill said: "Despite rumours, the centre has not shut.

"We've had to mothball part of the centre which wasn't profitable.

"The function room was operating at a loss.

"Fewer people were using it so less money was coming in - this is a great shame but we live in very, very difficult financial times.

"It wasn't easy to say goodbye to the five members of staff.

"The children's centre, which is a wonderful facility provided by Little Sunshines Pre-School, remains open."

Mr Hill said the centre did not receive any external funding.

Somercotes Leisure Centre opened in 2008 as part of a project financially supported by the Big Lottery Fund, the Coalfield Regeneration Fund and the Derby and Derbyshire Economic Partnership.

The project was the work of Somercotes Leisure Development Group.

This is a voluntary community group which supports projects related to sport and leisure in the village.

The group has supported other projects in the area, including securing funding to re-level and install drainage on the Acorn Ground football pitches and the provision of lighting for the multi-sports hard courts.