Over 8,500 sign up to council’s garden waste charging scheme

A council which charges residents extra for the use of its garden waste collection service has hailed the success of the scheme.

Amber Valley Borough Council says over 8,500 residents have now signed up to the popular scheme, with places still available.

The authority has seen a surge in new subscriptions in recent weeks as gardeners prepare for the first collection of the year at the end of February.

As well as helping residents dispose of garden rubbish, the scheme is also beneficial to the environment with all waste collected sent for composting and turned into a soil improver instead of being disposed of in a landfill site.

Since the end of the last collection cycle, the council has received requests for more than 1,400 new garden waste bins, many from customers subscribing for the first time.

Portfolio Holder for Environment, Cllr Chris Short, said: “We are very pleased the scheme is proving so popular, and would like to encourage any residents who are thinking about subscribing but have not yet committed to act quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.”

Existing customers have to pay £40 to use the service, which runs for 40 weeks between the end of February and the end of November, with collections every fortnight.

Existing customers can also have an additional bin by paying £20 to cover the cost of supplying the bin and £20 for the collections.

New customers are charged £20 for their garden waste bin and £40 for the 20 collections.

Anyone considering joining the scheme is asked to do so well before scheduled collections commence on February 27 to allow time for their bin and welcome pack to be delivered.

To join the scheme, visit www.ambervalley.gov.uk/gardenwaste or call 01773 841326.