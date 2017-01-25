Oliver swaps stage for the small screen

Star pupil Oliver Falconer is set to swap the small stage for the screen after he bagged a part in popular daytime show Doctors.

The starry-eyed seven-year-old from Ripley has been celebrating after finding out he had won a regular role on the BBC show, beating competition at the audition before Christmas.

Oliver, son of Anna and Paul Falconer, of Broadway, wowed casting directors with his mature approach to learning lines and behaviour on set.

He is now playing the son of one of the main doctors.

A student of Ripley Academy for years, Oliver spent much of his time learning TV and stage techniques at their ‘Little Stars’ drama workshops and street dance classes.

Academy principal Felicity Cutting said she was extremely proud of his success.

She said: “When the audition for a little boy fitting Oliver’s description came up I was eager for the director to meet Oliver.

“He is a very talented little boy and a dream to teach.

“They fell in love with him from the first audition and I was very excited to let them know he’d got the part.

“He was beyond happy and it was great to see him succeed after all of his hard work and dedication. Hard work does pay off.

“I am so, so proud of him and am happy to have been a small part of him pursuing his dream. I know all of his peers, friends, family and fellow academy pupils are pleased for him and excited to watch him appear on the show.”

Doctors is a British medical soap opera, set in the fictional Midlands town of Letherbridge.

