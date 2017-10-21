Officers increase patrols following serious hit-and-run

Revellers heading into Ripley tonight will see an increase in the number of officers on patrol, following a serious hit-and-run in the early hours of this morning.

Officers will be there to chat to people and offer reassurance about the incident, which happened at about 2am in Derby Road.

But they will also be there to speak to anyone who might have information that could help our investigation.

A 27-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following the hit-and-run. He was struck as he walked along Derby Road, on the stretch between the fire station and Peasehill Road roundabout.

The incident was thought to have involved an Audi A4, possibly silver in colour, and is being treated as a deliberate act.

DCI Greg McGill, who is leading the investigation, said: “Not only has this incident left a man in intensive care with life-threatening injuries, but it has also devastated his family and friends.

“It is absolutely imperative that we find the person or people responsible as soon as we can so we can get justice for that victim and his family.

“Someone must know the person who was driving the car at the time; they might have been with the person earlier in the evening, or they might have heard something throughout the day today.

“I am urging anyone with such knowledge – even if you think it might not be right – to get in touch with us urgently.

“We have officers out on the streets tonight, or alternatively people can call us on 101. If you don’t want to speak to an officer, you can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers.

“But however you choose to do it, I would urge you to please pass that information to us so we can find the driver as quickly as possible.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting incident 93 of October 21.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.