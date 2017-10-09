Offender must pay £100 after failing to attend probation meetings

An offender has been ordered to pay £100 after he failed to attend probation appointments after his release from custody.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, October 3, how James Nash, 32, of Tapton View Road, Chesterfield, had been released from prison after serving a custodial sentence for an assault and he was placed under post sentence supervision.

However, defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent conceded that he missed a probation appointment on August 1, and missed a further appointment on August 17 because he had chosen to go to work, and he missed a further appointment in September when he got two dates confused.

The probation service stated Nash has been making mixed progress with the probation service after making a generally positive start and there have been no missed appointments since September 22.

However, it was stressed that Nash has reached a stage where he needs to engage fully with the probation service but it would be acceptable to mark his breach with a financial penalty.

Nash admitted failing to comply with the requirements of his post custodial supervision.

Magistrates fined the defendant £40 and ordered him to pay £60 costs.