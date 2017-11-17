5 money saving tips for Derbyshire families in the run-up to Christmas

Christmas is fast approaching and families in Derbyshire will be tightening their belts ready for the expensive time ahead.

With that in mind, money saving website Voucherbox has put together some top tips on how to save cash, as well as some budget days out in Derbyshire that families can enjoy in the run-up to Christmas.

1 - Plan ahead

Whether you’re trying to keep the kids entertained at the weekend or trying to burn off their energy during the school holidays, a family day out is a great way to do this. Before you head out and about make sure you do your research. Booking entrance tickets to a museum or even a play centre online rather than on the door can save you as much as 20%. It’s these kinds of savings which add up over time. Also look to use money saving sites such as Voucherbox in order to see what deals are available before you go.

2 - Food glorious food

If you’re like most parents, then you probably feel like you’re constantly refilling the fridge, and the reality is you probably are. To avoid overspending by buying expensive goods in the corner shop as opposed to the big supermarket you should use a meal planner to organise your family’s weekly meals. This pre-planned approach can also ensure you don’t end up throwing away food that has passed its use-by date.

3 - Arts and crafts

With Christmas fast approaching and the usual churn of loved one’s birthdays, buying presents and cards can get expensive, so why not entertain the kids by getting them to make them for you? Not only will it save some money but it also gives a personalised touch to someone’s big day and provides you with a fun way to spend some quality time with your children.

4 - Shop around

Before you buy your weekly shop from the same retailer you have always gone to, why not shop around? There are a whole host of money saving sites that can help you compare product prices and the chances are you will find the same brand of nappies or box of biscuits for a cheaper rate elsewhere.

5 - Fun indoors

If the kids are driving you mad, it can be tempting to head out to the cinema or bowling alley just to get out of the house. But this can break the bank and indeed the budget, so why not get creative at home and encourage them to bake and garden? These types of activities are low cost and it will help them burn off energy instead of staring at a tablet or TV screen.

Top family days out to keep the kids entertained in Derbyshire for under £60 for a family of four:

Get down under at an aquarium

Pay a visit to the famous Matlock Bath Aquarium where you and the little ones can enjoy seven different attractions for kids showing how this sea life centre which is nestled in a Victorian building, offers so much more than fish! Encourage your kids to visit the terrapins before dropping in on the thermal pool, which is where Koi Carp are currently being bred. Next stop is the petrifying well where objects gradually turned to stone after being sprayed with the thermal water.

Average cost: £13.20 per head, children under 3 free (children under 4 are free)

Enjoy the Peak District

If you’re looking to entertain the kids for free, a day out walking in the Peak District is the idea way. Pack a picnic, research your route using VisitPeakDistrict.com and enjoy a day in the fresh air as this natural beauty’s steep limestone valleys blow your breath away.

Average cost: Free

Visit a stately home

Let the kids loose over Chatsworth House which is set within 105 acres of land. Start your day out by joining the cuddly creatures which are located in the resident farmyard with daily talks and milking demos. Then you can take a trailer ride up to the giant rope park for sky high adventures, or zip back down to earth on one humongous slide straight on into the sandpit. And, if you’re feeling arty then why not pop into Chatsworth House which is home to works of art that span 4,000 years, as well as 30 state rooms to explore

Average cost for a family of four: £59.60